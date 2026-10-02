Inflation in Europe jumps to 3.8% in September, energy inflation at 18.8%

Inflation in the euro area is estimated to have risen to 3.8 per cent in September 2026, up from 3.2 per cent in August, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 16:49 IST
Inflation in Europe jumps to 3.8% in September, energy inflation at 18.8%
Inflation in Europe jumps to 3.8% in September. (File Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Inflation in the Euro area is estimated to have risen to 3.8 per cent in September 2026, up from 3.2 per cent in August, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. The rise in inflation was largely driven by a sharp increase in energy prices, with energy recording the highest annual inflation rate among the main components in September.

Energy inflation is estimated at 18.8 per cent in September, compared with 14.3 per cent in August, marking a significant acceleration and making it the biggest contributor among the major components shown in the Eurostat data. The data also highlighted that services inflation increased during the month, rising to 3.2 per cent in September from 3.0 per cent in August.

Meanwhile, inflation in food, alcohol and tobacco increased to 1.4 per cent from 1.1 per cent in August. The official estimates also highlighted that the non-energy industrial goods were the only major component to see a moderation in annual inflation. Inflation in this category stood at 1.1 per cent in September, compared with 1.2 per cent in August.

The overall inflation rate of 3.8 per cent represents a 0.6 percentage point increase from August, according to the flash estimate. The data showed that the latest acceleration in euro area inflation is being led by energy, where the annual rate of price growth is substantially higher than in other major components.

Services remain the second-highest category at 3.2 per cent, while food, alcohol and tobacco and non-energy industrial goods recorded much lower rates of 1.4 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively. The September figures are based on Eurostat's flash estimate and provide an early indication of the inflation trend in the euro area. (ANI)

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