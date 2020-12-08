Goa's COVID-19 tally reaches 48,935; active cases now 1,310

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 159 and reached 48,935 on Tuesday, while the number of people discharged increased by 146 to touch 46,924, said an official. The overall toll in the state is 701 and the number of active cases stand at 1,310, he added.

The official said 2,142 samples were tested for the virus during the day. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 48,935, new cases 159, death toll 701, discharged 46,924, active cases 1,310, samples tested till date 3,63,062.