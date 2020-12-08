Left Menu
20 more die of Covid in Rajasthan, 1,604 more infected

A total of 20 more people died of Covid-19 in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the pandemic death toll in the state to 2,468, a Health Department bulletin said. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 463 till date, followed by 257 in Jodhpur, 202 in Ajmer, 164 in Bikaner, 151 in Kota, 115 in Bharatpur, 105 in Udaipur and 97 in Pali.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:11 IST
A total of 20 more people died of Covid-19 in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the pandemic death toll in the state to 2,468, a Health Department bulletin said. The state also reported 1,604 new cases on the day, taking the total number of coronavirus-infected people to 2,84,116 in the state with 20,875 of them still undergoing treatment.

As per the bulletin, 2,60,773 people have been discharged after treatment till date. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 463 till date, followed by 257 in Jodhpur, 202 in Ajmer, 164 in Bikaner, 151 in Kota, 115 in Bharatpur, 105 in Udaipur and 97 in Pali. Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 1,604 new cases, including 465 from Jaipur, 187 from Jodhpur, 140 from Ajmer, 134 from Udaipur, 81 from Bharatpur, 66 from Kota, with other cases reported from other districts of the state.

  • Pali

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

