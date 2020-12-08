Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat reports 1,325 COVID-19 cases, 1531 recoveries; 15 die

With 1,325 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarats tally rose to 2,21,493 on Tuesday, the state health department said. As many as 15 more patients succumbed to COVID-19, raising the statewide fatalities to 4,110, it said.Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases with 1,531 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, said the department in a release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:31 IST
Gujarat reports 1,325 COVID-19 cases, 1531 recoveries; 15 die

With 1,325 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rose to 2,21,493 on Tuesday, the state health department said. As many as 15 more patients succumbed to COVID-19, raising the statewide fatalities to 4,110, it said.

Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases with 1,531 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, said the department in a release. This took the number of recovered cases to 2,03,111, said the release.

With this, the recovery rate in the state stands at 91.70 per cent, it said. There are now 14,272 active cases in Gujarat.

As many as 60,875 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the count of samples examined so far to 83,71,433. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,21,493, new cases 1,325, deaths 4,110, active cases 14,272, recoveries 2,03,111, people tested so far 83,71,433.

PTI KA PD RSY RSY.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Wolves striker Jimenez discharged from hospital

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital following surgery on a fractured skull, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Jimenez, 29, was injured after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz...

Gold smuggling: Swapna Suresh claims some people threatened her in judicial custody

Seeking protection, Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the gold smuggling case, on Tuesday alleged that while she was in judicial remand in a jail in Thiruvananthapuram some people had approached and warned her against disclosing names of thos...

Present cold chain system can hold additional COVID-19 vaccines required for 3 cr key workers: Govt

The present cold chain system in the country is capable of storing additional quantity of COVID-19 vaccine required for first 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline warriors, the Centre said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here,...

Nadda to take part in door-to-door campaign in Kolkata, interact with Bengal BJP leadership

BJP national president J P Nadda will arrive in Kolkata on a two-day visit from December 9 to take stock of party activities and participate in the ongoing mass outreach campaign, with an eye on 2021 assembly polls. According to party sourc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020