Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDMC Budget: No new taxes; transfer duty hike by 1 pc

The cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not proposed any new taxes in its annual budget presented on Tuesday, which also said there is a proposal to increase transfer duty by 1 per cent for change in name of properties worth over Rs 25 lakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:13 IST
NDMC Budget: No new taxes; transfer duty hike by 1 pc

The cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not proposed any new taxes in its annual budget presented on Tuesday, which also said there is a proposal to increase transfer duty by 1 per cent for change in name of properties worth over Rs 25 lakh. Additional Commissioner in the NDMC, Swati Sharma presented the revised budget estimates for 2020-21 and budget estimates for 2021-22 on behalf of Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharati at the Civic Center here.

The civic body in a statement said no new taxes have been proposed in the budget. The proposal to increase transfer duty by one per cent for change in the name of properties worth over Rs 25 lakh has been sent to the Delhi government, it said.

The budget also said that Hindu Rao Hospital served as a dedicated COVID-19 Hospital from mid-June June to October 13; and 5,236 tests have been done till date, out of which 1,291 cases were found positive, the statement said. ''All maternity and child welfare units have been designated as call centres for COVID-19 and 60,592 calls were received. Twenty lakh households surveyed as a part of the pandemic survey; two lakh rapid antigen tests have been done and 15,000 RT-PCR tests till date in health institutions of the NDMC,'' it added.

The NDMC is also bringing a proposal to set-up e-charging and battery swap stations for e-vehicles on the roads in its jurisdiction. In the beginning, sites would be identified out of its 127 parking lots, which could be increased later, the statement said..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks

A day before the governments crucial sixth round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a select group of union leaders in a bid to break the deadlock. Sources said 13 farmer leaders were...

Wildlife body urges L-G to name snow leopard as state animal of Ladakh

The Wildlife Conservation and Birds Club of Ladakh WCBCL, an NGO working for preservation of wildlife, on Tuesday batted strongly for naming the black-necked crane as the state bird and snow leopard as state animal of the Union territory. A...

Maha ACB nabs Nagpur official for bribery

A revenue official of Varambhavillage in Kamptee tehsil in Nagpur was nabbed while allegedlyaccepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a farmer to update hisland record, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau officialsaid on TuesdayAshish Gogalkar, ...

Mayors, leaders of MCD stay put outside Delhi CM House

The city mayors and leaders of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations continued to picket outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, saying they will not budge until funds due to the civic bod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020