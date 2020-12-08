PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:35pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4773 4631 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 872839 860368 7042 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16415 15653 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 214019 209444 997 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 240249 233791 1300 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18239 16981 296 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 248232 225633 3010 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3322 3302 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 597112 565039 9763 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 48935 46924 701 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 221493 203111 4110 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 246679 232108 2624 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 46201 37837 743 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 114038 107282 1761 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 110457 107710 988 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 895284 858370 11880------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 644696 582351 2472 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 8896 8012 121 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 217302 200664 3358 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1855341 1730715 47774------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 26396 23166 311 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12410 11686 122 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 3968 3764 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11479 10666 70 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 321913 316970 1783 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37311 36308 615 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 157331 145093 4964 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 284116 260773 2468 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5203 4715 117 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 792788 770378 11822------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 274450 265367 1477 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 32925 32102 370 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 79141 71541 1307 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 558173 528832 7967 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 507995 475425 8820 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 9730121 9206712 141277------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 27854 30669 359 ------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Maharashtra as the state health bulletin is not yet out

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 96,77,203 and the death toll at 1,40,573. The ministry said that 91,39,901 people have so far recovered from the infection.