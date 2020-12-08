Left Menu
Surat records 214 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; 274 recover

The tally in the district is now 45,389 while the death toll is 1,090, he added.Of the new cases, 184 were in Surat city, which also accounted for 220 people who recovered during the day.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:47 IST
Surat reported 214 COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, while 274 people were discharged during the day, an official said. The tally in the district is now 45,389 while the death toll is 1,090, he added.

''Of the new cases, 184 were in Surat city, which also accounted for 220 people who recovered during the day. The rural part of the district saw 30 new cases and 54 people getting discharged,'' the official said. He said the recovery rate in Surat city was now 94.28 per cent as 31,840 people have been discharged so far.

''A total 394 patients are admitted in city hospitals. The number of people quarantined in the city is 19,901. Bed occupancy rates in civil hospital and SMIMER hospital are 4 per cent and 7.31 per cent, with 89 and 60 patients admitted there against the availability of 2,225 and 821 beds,'' a civic official said.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka leads with 2,377 cases, including 11 detected on Tuesday, while Umarpada has 81 cases, the lowest among nine talukas..

