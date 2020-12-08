Left Menu
Maha records 4,026 COVID-19 cases, 6,365 recoveries; 53 die

The state also reported 53 deaths, taking the fatality count to 47,827, he said.A total of 6,365 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 17,37,080, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:02 IST
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,59,367 on Tuesday with the addition of 4,026 fresh cases, said a state health department official. The state also reported 53 deaths, taking the fatality count to 47,827, he said.

A total of 6,365 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 17,37,080, the official said. With this, the number of patients under treatment dropped to 73,374, he said.

Mumbai city reported 585 cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,87,182, while the death toll rose to 10,914 after seven more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said. The state has so far conducted 1,13,77,074 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,59,367, new cases: 4,026, deaths: 47,827, discharged: 17,37,080, active cases: 73,374, people tested so far: 1,13,77,074..

