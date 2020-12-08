Pfizer says could vaccinate a "couple of million" Brazilians in first quarter

The chief executive of Pfizer Brasil, Carlos Murillo, said on Tuesday that "a couple of million" Brazilians could receive the company's COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 if Brazil authorizes emergency use.

Murillo said the terms of an agreement to sell Brazil 70 million doses of the vaccines could be settled this week. Speaking remotely to a Congressional hearing on the pandemic, he explained Pfizer's plan to use containers of dry ice to deliver the vaccine that needs to be stored at ultra cold temperatures.

Also Read: Carrefour Brasil shares plunge as Brazilians protest killing of Black man at store