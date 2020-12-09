Assam's COVID-19 toll rises to 997, tally at 2,14,019

Assam reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, while 94 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 2,14,019, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll rose to 997 and the overall positivity rate stood at 3.88 per cent against total testing of 55,11,434 samples so far.

Since Monday, 102 patients recovered from the disease. Altogether, 2,09,444 people have been cured thus far.

Assam now has 3,575 active cases, being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs), with some in home isolation. ''Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today... Deepest condolences to the bereaved families,'' Sarma said on Twitter.

The deaths were reported from Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts, he said. ''94 cases detected out of 19,955 tests conducted with positivity rate of 0.47 per cent,'' the minister added.