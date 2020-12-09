Left Menu
Development News Edition

London leaders defy 'immoral' new rule to deport rough sleepers

London leaders said on Tuesday they would not co-operate with "deeply immoral" new immigration rules allowing for the deportation of foreign rough-sleepers. They said the policy would deter vulnerable people from seeking help, putting them at increased risk of exploitation by unscrupulous employers and landlords, and would undermine the government's efforts to tackle modern slavery.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 01:20 IST
London leaders defy 'immoral' new rule to deport rough sleepers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

London leaders said on Tuesday they would not co-operate with "deeply immoral" new immigration rules allowing for the deportation of foreign rough-sleepers.

They said the policy would deter vulnerable people from seeking help, putting them at increased risk of exploitation by unscrupulous employers and landlords, and would undermine the government's efforts to tackle modern slavery. Critics also expressed serious concerns that the changes were being introduced by the Home Office, or interior ministry, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and as temperatures plunged in the capital.

The London mayor's office branded the rules "deeply immoral and fundamentally misguided". "City Hall ... will not collaborate with such draconian measures, which punish people simply for not having a home," Deputy Mayor for Housing Tom Copley told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"These plans are particularly appalling in the midst of a global pandemic and the deepest recession in generations. The government should think again." The Home Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said the rough sleeping rule would be used sparingly and for people who refused support services.

Under the new policy, immigration officials can make rough sleeping a legal ground to cancel or refuse someone's right to stay in Britain. Three London boroughs - Islington, Haringey and Southwark - said they would defy it.

"It's cruel, inhumane and morally wrong to deport someone simply for falling on difficult times," Southwark councillor Helen Dennis said. More than 10,700 people slept rough in the capital in 2019/20, 21% up on 2018/19, according to a Greater London Authority database on rough sleepers. More than half were non-UK nationals, many with no access to state support.

"Homelessness is not a crime, and should never be treated as such," Islington councillor Diarmaid Ward said. City Hall has written to all London boroughs telling them not to share details on rough sleepers on the database with the Home Office.

Charities said it was not unusual for victims of modern slavery to end up on the streets after fleeing exploitation and warned that the new rules would make them even more fearful of approaching the authorities for help. They said unscrupulous bosses could also use the threat of destitution and potential deportation to exploit workers, while people who were already homeless might feel pressured to accept unsafe or unfair work to avoid sleeping rough.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Vaccine boost helps send Wall Street to record

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as each of the major averages touched record levels in part due to a boost from the healthcare sector on positive COVID-19 vaccine news, while uncertainty over fresh fiscal stimulus held gains in check. Johnson ...

Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture.Musk confirmed the move in an interview with Matt Murray, the Wall St...

Biden's incoming national security aide 'deeply concerned' about Hong Kong crackdown

President-elect Joe Bidens incoming national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said he was deeply concerned about the continuing arrests and the imprisonment of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.Hong Kong police arrested eight mo...

As U.S. companies push to get workers vaccinated, states disagree on who's essential

Companies and industry groups lobbying to get their U.S. workers to the front of the line for COVID vaccination are running into a patchwork of state plans and confusion over who is essential, and who is not. Inoculation against the disease...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020