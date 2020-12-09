S.Korea's Moon says more COVID-19 vaccines should be secured despite budget constraints

S.Korea's Moon says more COVID-19 vaccines should be secured despite budget constraintsReuters | Seoul | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:43 IST
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday more COVID-19 vaccines should be secured despite budget constraints.
The remarks, in a statement from the presidential Blue House, came as South Korea reported 686 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as it battles a third wave of infection that is threatening to overwhelm its medical system.
