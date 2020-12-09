Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia reports 26,190 new coronavirus cases, 559 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:20 IST
Russia reports 26,190 new coronavirus cases, 559 deaths
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Wednesday reported 26,190 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,145 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,541,199 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 559 had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 44,718.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Top Glove posts record quarterly profit on pandemic demand

Malaysias Top Glove Corp on Wednesday posted a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit to a record high, as the coronavirus pandemic boosted demand for protective rubber gloves and selling prices.Net profit for the September-Nove...

IAEA’s data sharing committee to help collect & manage food safety data in Latin America & Caribbean

Through the Joint FAOIAEA Programme of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, the IAEA is helping to establish a Data Sharing Committee DSC in Latin America and the Caribbean to collect and manage a repository of data related to food s...

There is still the chance of a Brexit deal, Merkel says

The European Union and Britain could still reach a Brexit trade agreement but the blocs 27 remaining members are prepared to live with no deal if necessary, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.A wrestle over so-called level pl...

Govt wants to get rid of democracy, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government, alleging that it wants to get rid of democracy. Taking to Twitter, he claimed that under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reform equals theft.Under Mr Modi,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020