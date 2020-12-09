Left Menu
Development News Edition

How Covid-19 economic recovery influences citizens’ views on climate crisis

The current health crisis has changed citizens’ perception of challenges their country is facing today. In 2019, nearly half of Europeans ranked climate change as the top challenge This year, however, only 33% name climate change as one of the top three challenges.

EIB | Brussels | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:21 IST
How Covid-19 economic recovery influences citizens’ views on climate crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first release of the 2020-2021 EIB Climate Survey reveals European citizens' attitudes and views on climate change in a rapidly changing world. The third EIB Climate Survey shows how the COVID-19 crisis is influencing citizens' perception of the climate emergency. Discover the results from the first of the survey's three releases.

People in China still rank climate change as their top priority, in contrast to citizens in the EU and in the US

The current health crisis has changed citizens' perception of the challenges their country is facing today. In 2019, nearly half of Europeans ranked climate change as the top challenge This year, however, only 33% name climate change as one of the top three challenges. There are some differences between perceptions in Europe, the United States, and China:

In all European countries, COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest challenge (72%).

For Americans, COVID-19 is also the country's greatest challenge (73%). Last year, they ranked access to healthcare and health services as their top challenge.

For Chinese people, climate change still ranks as the top challenge (61%), with the pandemic ranked closely behind (59%).

This focus on the COVID-19 pandemic is seen in all segments of the population. However, climate change remains a greater challenge for younger Europeans than for the population as a whole: among 15-19 year-olds, it is the second most important challenge (40%), cited equally with unemployment.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN rights boss urges Hong Kong to uphold due process, fair trials

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced concern on Wednesday at the rapidly shrinking civil and democratic space in Hong Kong and urged judicial authorities to uphold the right to due process and fair trial. Hong Kong pol...

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content. The National Cyberspac...

Sonakshi Sinha extends birthday wishes to father with family portrait

As veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday rings in his 75th milestone birthday, daughter Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable family picture to extend greeting on the platinum celebration. The Dabangg star took to Instagram and shared a p...

Uyghur body to hold protest against China on International Human Rights Day

A pro-Uyghur body named East Turkistan National Awakening Movement is set to hold protests in various countries around the world on International Human Rights Day on December 10 to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights issues in Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020