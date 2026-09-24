Ghana’s Recovery Gains Strength, but Jobs and a $1.5 Billion Funding Gap Demand Action

Ghana's economic recovery is gathering strength, bringing slower price increases, healthier public finances and renewed confidence after a difficult period. For young people searching for work and families struggling to improve their living standards, the real measure of progress will be whether those gains create reliable incomes and better opportunities. The African Development Bank's 2026 Country Focus Report for Ghana, launched on 30 July, places that challenge at the centre of the country's next stage of development.

Growth Strengthens as Financial Pressures Ease

Ghana's economy expanded by an estimated 5.8% in 2025, rising from 5.6% in 2024 and exceeding projected growth rates for Africa and West Africa. Services, agriculture and stronger domestic consumption supported the expansion, with mining receiving a boost from increased gold production and favourable global prices. The performance reflects an economy regaining momentum, supported by stronger macroeconomic management and improving stability.

Inflation fell to 14.6% from 22.9% in 2024, meaning prices continued to rise at a slower pace. The fiscal deficit narrowed to 2.4% of gross domestic product from 6.3%, and public debt declined to 45.3% of GDP from 61.8%. Higher exports, money sent home by Ghanaians abroad and improved foreign exchange reserves strengthened the country's external position, providing a firmer foundation for continued recovery.

The report projects economic growth of 5.0% in 2026 and 5.4% in 2027, supported by stronger business confidence, declining inflation and continued policy reforms. Recent reforms and debt restructuring have helped rebuild confidence, making the durability of those improvements especially important for businesses considering expansion and investment.

Recovery Must Reach Workers and Families

The improving economic figures have not removed the pressures facing many households, with youth unemployment standing at 32% and multidimensional poverty at 22%. Growth remains below the pace needed to create enough jobs and accelerate poverty reduction, and much of the economy still operates with low productivity and limited value addition. Ghana's challenge is to help businesses produce more valuable goods and services, expand employment and give workers stronger prospects for higher earnings.

Zerihun G. Alemu, the African Development Bank's Chief Country Economist and lead author of the report, said Ghana had made important progress in restoring stability and rebuilding confidence. He identified productive jobs, higher incomes and deeper economic transformation as priorities for the next phase, stressing that development financing on a much larger scale would be essential to sustaining prosperity.

Closing the Investment Gap

Ghana needs approximately $3.3 billion annually through 2030 to accelerate structural transformation, compared with average annual financing flows of about $1.8 billion between 2020 and 2024. That leaves an estimated yearly shortfall of $1.5 billion, highlighting the scale of investment needed to turn recovery into broader economic opportunity. Mobilising more domestic revenue could give the government greater room to finance development, supported by public-private partnerships, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, diaspora capital and blended finance.

Digital finance and mobile money have expanded financial inclusion and helped deepen Ghana's financial markets, giving more people access to financial services. Lending to private businesses remains limited, restricting investment in productive sectors and making expansion difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises. Better connections between available savings and business financing, alongside improved access to long-term capital, would support a more diverse economy and stronger private-sector growth.

Ghana has built a stronger economic foundation, and the next phase will depend on how effectively it mobilises investment and raises productivity. Sustained progress needs to reach citizens through employment, higher incomes and opportunities that make the recovery meaningful in everyday life.