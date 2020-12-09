Norway softens rules on quarantine for travellers from abroad

Norway softens rules on quarantine for travellers from abroadReuters | Oslo | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:10 IST
Travellers to Norway will be able to undergo a mandatory ten-day quarantine in a place of their choosing if they can document that they can respect quarantine conditions, the Nordic country's justice minister said on Wednesday.
Presently, all travellers to Norway must undergo a ten-day quarantine in a quarantine hotel chosen by local authorities if they cannot document that they own property in the Nordic country.
