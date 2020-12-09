Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citing far-right sway, Germany tracks COVID protesters

Members range from left to right to esoteric on the political spectrum, united by their opposition to COVID-19 regulations. "Legitimate protest against coronavirus restrictions is increasingly making way for a general hate against state and politics," Baden-Wuerttemberg's Interior Minister Thomas Strobl said, without specifying how many people were being observed.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:40 IST
Citing far-right sway, Germany tracks COVID protesters

German intelligence agents have placed under observation a group of protesters against coronavirus restrictions, citing the influence of radicals including far-right Nazi admirers. The domestic intelligence service in the southwestern Baden-Wuerttemberg region put the "Querdenken 711" group on a watch-list due to its increasing radicalisation, the state's interior ministry said on Wednesday.

"Querdenken 711" was founded early in the pandemic by IT entrepreneur Michael Ballweg in the affluent city of Stuttgart and helped begin a nationwide movement. Its name loosely translates as thinking out of the box, while 0711 is the telephone area code. Members range from left to right to esoteric on the political spectrum, united by their opposition to COVID-19 regulations.

"Legitimate protest against coronavirus restrictions is increasingly making way for a general hate against state and politics," Baden-Wuerttemberg's Interior Minister Thomas Strobl said, without specifying how many people were being observed. Strobl accused the movement of spreading false claims to incite hate against the state, making "absurd comparisons" with the Nazis, and downplaying the Holocaust.

State intelligence chief Beate Bube said several leaders of the network were part of the far-right "Reichsbuerger" (Reich Citizens). That movement rejects the modern German state and proclaims the continued existence of the former "Deutsche Reich" proclaimed by the Nazis until their defeat in World War Two. "Querdenken 711" representatives could not be immediately reached for reaction, but have in the past rejected accusations of extremism.

Last month, police fired water cannon and pepper spray to scatter thousands of protesters in Berlin angry about coronavirus restrictions. Although most Germans accept the latest curbs on a second wave of the pandemic, critics say the measures endanger civil rights. Germany reported a record number of 590 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking total fatalities to 19,932.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priests to recite Tamil Tiruppavai stanzas at Tirumala temple from Dec 17

Sacred Tamil Tiruppavai verses will be recited in place of customary Sanskrit Suprabhatham hymns by priests early each day at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Dhanurmasam month, commencing from December 17 to January 14, a senior...

Tennis line judge Rocher banned for betting on matches

Tennis line judge David Rocher was banned for 18 months on Wednesday, with four months suspended, for betting on matches. The Tennis Integrity United said the Frenchman was sanctioned for placing 11 bets from January to October 2019 and for...

Russian police hunt thieves who plundered top secret 'Doomsday Plane'

Police in Russia said on Wednesday they were searching for thieves who plundered technical equipment from a top-secret military aircraft known as the Doomsday Plane that is designed for use during a nuclear war. The robbery, which raises qu...

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition 'very critical'

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata, deteriorated to very critical on Wednesday evening, officials said. Bhattacharya, 76, was put on mechanical v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020