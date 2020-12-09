Our unit flattened COVID-19 infection curve, says JSW Steel

Ballari (Karnataka), Dec 9 (PTI): JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, the largest single location steel manufacturing facility of JSW Steel Ltd here, has seen about 1,800 of its employees testing positive for COVID-19 and has brought the infection under control. ''No new cases have been reported in the past four days.

The last positive case was reported on December 5,'' a company official said on Wednesday. Deputy Managing Director of JSW Steel Ltd Vinod Nowal, said,We have successfully managed to flatten the COVID-19 infection curve at our plant in Ballari with no new casesreported in the recent past.'' Bringing the infection under control is an outcome of efforts and commitment of the leadership team, he was quoted as saying in a company statement.

Since the first week of June, the 1,800 employees had contracted COVID-19, according to officials of JSW Steel Ltd, the flagship company of the diversified USD 12 billion JSW Group..