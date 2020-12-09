Only one new coronavirus case reported in Dharavi

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai rose to 3,736 with just one new infection being reported on Wednesday, a civic official said. The area had reported a single new case also on December 4.

Of 3,736 COVID-19 patients, 3,410 have already recovered while there are 15 active cases. Spread over 2.5 square kilometers, Dharavi is considered to be the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.