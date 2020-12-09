Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,945 with 20 fresh cases

Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, pushing the tally in the state to 32,945, a health department official said. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.As many as 62 patients were released from GB Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for COVID-19 in the state, on Tuesday.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:48 IST
Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,945 with 20 fresh cases

Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, pushing the tally in the state to 32,945, a health department official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained 370 as no patient succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, he said.

Tripura currently has 406 active coronavirus cases, while 32,146 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

As many as 62 patients were released from GB Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for COVID-19 in the state, on Tuesday. The state has so far conducted 5.45 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 2.10 lakh RT-PCR and 3.35 lakh rapid antigen tests, the official added.

TRENDING

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

My Hero Academia Chapter 294: Unmasking of traitor, release on Dec 13

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Governor Vilsack for USDA secretary

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision.Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA under former President...

S.Africa recovers $228 mln of fraudulent jobless claims - auditor general

South Africa has clawed back almost 3.4 billion rand 228 million of irregularly paid COVID-19 jobless claims in an ongoing investigation into corruption linked to relief funds, the auditor general said on Wednesday. The TERS payments, a spe...

UK PM Johnson warns EU over Brexit trade talks: back down or it's no-deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in three weeks. With fears growing of a chao...

Trump vows to intervene in Texas election case before Supreme Court

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to intervene in a long-shot lawsuit by the state of Texas filed at the U.S. Supreme Court trying to throw out the voting results in four states he lost to President-elect Joe Biden as he seeks to un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020