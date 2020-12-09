Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,945 with 20 fresh cases

Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, pushing the tally in the state to 32,945, a health department official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained 370 as no patient succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, he said.

Tripura currently has 406 active coronavirus cases, while 32,146 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

As many as 62 patients were released from GB Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for COVID-19 in the state, on Tuesday. The state has so far conducted 5.45 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 2.10 lakh RT-PCR and 3.35 lakh rapid antigen tests, the official added.