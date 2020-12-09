Left Menu
4,981 new coronavirus cases in Maha; 5,111 recover, 75 die

With 75 new fatalities, the death toll reached 47,902, he said.A total of 5,111 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recovered cases in the state to 17,42,191.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:04 IST
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday rose to 18,64,348 as it recorded 4,981 new cases, a state health official said. With 75 new fatalities, the death toll reached 47,902, he said.

A total of 5,111 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recovered cases in the state to 17,42,191. There are 73,166 active patients in the state.

Mumbai city reported 716 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,87,898, while its death toll rose to 10,929 with 15 deaths being reported during the day. Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,441 new cases, which pushed the total count to 6,43,708. A total of 18,649 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of cases in Pune division stood at 4,64,638 and deaths at 10,992, he said. Nashik division's cumulative case count stood at 2,52,076 and death toll at 4,637, he said.

Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,14,793 cases and 3,921 deaths, Aurangabad division 69,525 cases and 1,760 deaths, Latur division 76,494 cases and 2,314 deaths, Akola division 60,474 cases and 1,447 deaths, and Nagpur division 1,80,816 cases and 4,066 deaths, the official said. The state has so far conducted 1,14,47,723 coronavirus tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,64,348, new cases: 4,981, death toll: 47,902, discharged: 17,42,191, active cases: 73,166, people tested so far: 1,14,47,723..

