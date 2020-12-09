Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't mix Sputnik vaccine with alcohol, says Russian official. Some recoil

A health official's warning that anyone getting vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine should give up alcohol for almost two months has caused a backlash among some Russians who call the request unreasonable. Anna Popova, head of the consumer health watchdog, told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Tuesday that people should stop drinking alcohol at least two weeks before getting the first of two injections.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:47 IST
Don't mix Sputnik vaccine with alcohol, says Russian official. Some recoil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A health official's warning that anyone getting vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine should give up alcohol for almost two months has caused a backlash among some Russians who call the request unreasonable.

Anna Popova, head of the consumer health watchdog, told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Tuesday that people should stop drinking alcohol at least two weeks before getting the first of two injections. They should continue to abstain for a further 42 days, she advised. Sputnik V, licenced under an accelerated process before the end of clinical trials, has been given to doctors, soldiers, teachers and social workers in the first instance with a large-scale nationwide roll out due to begin this week. There are 21 days between the two Russian vaccine jabs.

"This really bothers me," said Elena Kriven, a Moscow resident. "I'm unlikely to not be able to drink for 80 days and I reckon the stress on the body of giving up alcohol, especially during what is a festive period, would be worse than the (side effects of the) vaccine and its alleged benefits," she said. Kriven was referring to the main New Year public holiday. Many Russians will spend the first 10 days of 2021 relaxing at home or abroad, a period associated with higher alcohol use.

Russians are among the heaviest drinkers in the world, though consumption has fallen sharply since 2003. Popova warned alcohol would reduce the body's ability to build up immunity to COVID-19.

"It's a strain on the body. If we want to be healthy and have a strong immune response, don't drink alcohol," she said. Her advice was contradicted by Alexander Gintsburg, the vaccine's developer. The Sputnik V Twitter channel on Wednesday published his very different advice above an image of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio raising a glass of champagne.

"One glass of champagne won't hurt anyone, not even your immune system", said Gintsburg. He said it would be prudent to reduce alcohol use by a reasonable amount while the body built up immunity, but said there was no need to give up completely.

It was crucial however, he said, to refrain from alcohol three days before and after the two injections required. He said such advice was the same for anyone getting vaccinated around the world and not specific to Russia or Sputnik. The topic generated lively discussion on social media.

"You should have spoken (about alcohol reduction) in the first place," wrote one Facebook user, Pavel Goriachkin. "It's absolutely impossible for most people in our country." Another user, Konstantin Roninyo, wrote:

"Even I won't sign up for this despite drinking rarely. Having a drink at New Year is sacred!" Others said the contradictory advice and their own experience showed there was no need to follow Popova's recommendations.

"I boozed like there was no tomorrow between the first and second jabs," said one Moscow resident, who didn't want to be identified. "And I've got antibodies coming out of my ears".

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 2,463 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 2,463 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday. With this, 5,99,575 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far including 2...

Soccer-Four detained over suspected match-fixing in Moldova

Half of the teams in Moldovas top soccer league have been involved in match fixing and four suspects have already been detained, the European Union law enforcement agency Europol and Moldavian anti-corruption officials said on Wednesday. Cl...

Relieved passengers leave Singapore cruise after COVID-19 scare

A Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore began disembarking its nearly 1,700 passengers who were confined to their cabins for more than 16 hours on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected onboard, forcing the ship back to por...

Finnish minister to face no charges over push to bring home Islamic State children

Finlands foreign minister Pekka Haavisto should not face charges despite breaking the law in an effort to quickly bring to Finland children of Finnish mothers who joined Islamic State, a parliamentary committee ruled on Wednesday. Like othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020