Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We need help,' says Stockholm healthcare chief as COVID fills intensive care wards

"We need help," Bjorn Eriksson, the director of healthcare for the Stockholm region, told a news conference. There were 814 COVID-19 patients being treated in Stockholm hospitals and geriatric wards on Wednesday, up from 748 last Friday, the region said.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:47 IST
'We need help,' says Stockholm healthcare chief as COVID fills intensive care wards

The head of Stockholm's health service appealed to national authorities on Wednesday to send specialist nurses and other hospital staff as it struggles to cope with a second wave of COVID infections that has filled intensive care wards in Sweden's capital city. Sweden, which has not opted for the kind of lockdown adopted by many other European nations, has suffered many times more COVID-19 deaths per capita than its Nordic neighbours, with the total reaching almost 7,300 on Wednesday.

Stockholm and the surrounding region are among the areas hardest hit with 2,836 deaths. Infection rates are picking up again after a lull in the summer and autumn, and intensive care wards are now full. "We need help," Bjorn Eriksson, the director of healthcare for the Stockholm region, told a news conference.

There were 814 COVID-19 patients being treated in Stockholm hospitals and geriatric wards on Wednesday, up from 748 last Friday, the region said. That compares with roughly 1,100 patients during the spring outbreak of the disease. Eriksson said 83 patients were treated in intensive care in Stockholm.

"That corresponds more or less to all intensive care beds we normally have," he said. Faced by a surge in new cases in recent weeks, Sweden's government has tightened restrictions on public gatherings while high schools have been told to switch to distance learning for the rest of the term.

On Wednesday the government said it wanted parliament to grant it more power to implement lockdown measures such as closing shopping malls and gyms. So far, however, measures have mostly been voluntary and media have been full of pictures of crowded shopping streets in the run-up to Christmas.

Eriksson called for stricter adherence to the government's guidelines to help relieve the pressure on the healthcare system. "Enough is enough. It simply cannot be worth it, to have after-work drinks and hustle of Christmas present shopping ... The consequences are horrible," he said.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 2,463 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 2,463 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday. With this, 5,99,575 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far including 2...

Soccer-Four detained over suspected match-fixing in Moldova

Half of the teams in Moldovas top soccer league have been involved in match fixing and four suspects have already been detained, the European Union law enforcement agency Europol and Moldavian anti-corruption officials said on Wednesday. Cl...

Relieved passengers leave Singapore cruise after COVID-19 scare

A Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore began disembarking its nearly 1,700 passengers who were confined to their cabins for more than 16 hours on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected onboard, forcing the ship back to por...

Finnish minister to face no charges over push to bring home Islamic State children

Finlands foreign minister Pekka Haavisto should not face charges despite breaking the law in an effort to quickly bring to Finland children of Finnish mothers who joined Islamic State, a parliamentary committee ruled on Wednesday. Like othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020