Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 surges in U.S. and Canada worrisome as winter approaches - WHO director

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:54 IST
COVID-19 surges in U.S. and Canada worrisome as winter approaches - WHO director
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The jumps in weekly COVID-19 case counts in the United States and Canada is particularly worrisome as winter approaches, the World Health Organization director for the Americas, Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday.

Mexico is experiencing a resurgence in cases in the state of Baja California, near the U.S. border, she said in a briefing. Brazil is currently reporting the highest incidence of new cases in South America, and the mounting cases and deaths have put its health system under strain and hospitals are at capacity in some areas, Etienne said.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing's 737 MAX is quietly flying again in Brazil with little fanfare

Boeing Cos 737 MAX plane on Wednesday quietly restarted commercial flights in Brazil, the first country in the world to do so, 20 months after the aircraft was grounded worldwide by regulators following two deadly crashes that killed hundre...

PM-WANI will revolutionise tech world: Modi

Calling the PM-WANI scheme cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve Wi-Fi availability across the length and breath of India. I...

JKTDC organises art exhibition to empower young women artists in Kashmir

In a bid to empower womenfolk in Kashmir valley, Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Development Corporation JKTDC had organised an art exhibition on Wednesday. JKTDC has provided a great platform, I make candles at home, Kashmiri girls have many tal...

TN CM visits rain-hit regions, says over 80,000 hectares of crops affected

Eds Upgrading adding details Nagapattinam TN, Dec 9 PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected the damage due to the rains here and in other adjoining regions, distributed relief to people and said crops in over 80,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020