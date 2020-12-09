INSTANT VIEW-Canada approves COVID-19 vaccine

INSTANT VIEW-Canada approves COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Toronto | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:59 IST
Health Canada on Wednesday approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE , clearing the way for shots to be delivered and administered across the country. The nation's first coronavirus vaccine green light comes under a new interim order system that allows for accelerated approval very similar to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorizations.
STORY: LINK: http://newsfile.refinitiv.com/getnewsfile/v1/story?guid=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20201209:nCNWHWcmVa&default-theme=true
MARKET REACTION: CAD/ .GSPTSE Text of the announcement:
COMMENTARY SCOTT MOE, PREMIER OF SASKATCHEWAN
"Now we expect to receive those vaccines more quickly than was originally anticipated, and in greater quantities than we originally anticipated."