INSTANT VIEW-Canada approves COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada on Wednesday approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE , clearing the way for shots to be delivered and administered across the country. The nation's first coronavirus vaccine green light comes under a new interim order system that allows for accelerated approval very similar to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorizations.

"Now we expect to receive those vaccines more quickly than was originally anticipated, and in greater quantities than we originally anticipated."