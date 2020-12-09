Slovakia orders schools, most shops to shut from Dec 21 as COVID-19 cases rise

Slovakia ordered schools and most shops closed for at least three weeks from Dec. 21 as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Wednesday.

The central European country also ordered outside seating at restaurants to end from Dec 11, only allowing take-away services. It introduced a requirement to show negative COVID-19 tests at hotels and ski lifts from Dec. 14 and ordered regular testing at large companies to start from Dec 28.

