Noida: COVID-19 case tally 23,731, recovery rate almost 96%

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases which pushed the district's infection tally to 23,731 on Wednesday, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down further to 918 from 965 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state. On the bright side, 123 more patients got discharged during the period, with the overall recoveries reaching 22,728, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 85 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 95.77 per cent, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state came down to 20,658 from 21,374 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,30,854 and the death toll climbed to 7,987 on Wednesday, the data showed.

