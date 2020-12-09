Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 217 - minister

On Wednesday, Koca said the government would publish historical data for all cases starting Thursday. Of these, 550,000 went through a visible sickness," Koca told a news conference after meeting the government's coronavirus science council, and added there were 31,712 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:43 IST
Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 217 - minister

Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 217 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 15,531, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, and added there had been more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases in total.

For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but has reported all cases since Nov. 25. On Wednesday, Koca said the government would publish historical data for all cases starting Thursday. "Our positive case numbers exceeded 1.5 million. Of these, 550,000 went through a visible sickness," Koca told a news conference after meeting the government's coronavirus science council, and added there were 31,712 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh reports 618 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reports 618 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, on Wednesday. As per the State Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has touched 8,73,457.3 deaths were reported during the same period of time...

COVID-19 vaccine supply in Americas to take many months -WHO

Latin American countries will not get enough COVID-19 vaccines for months when they come available and they should develop immunization plans focusing first on health workers and the elderly, the World Health Organization advised on Wednesd...

Lebanon's PM-designate Hariri presents new government line-up after deadlock

Lebanons Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri gave President Michel Aoun a line-up for a new cabinet on Wednesday after months of wrangling blocked a French plan to pull the country from financial crisis.Without a credible government, th...

Need robust global cooperation to fight cross-border tax evasion, avoidance: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday stressed upon the need for robust global cooperation to fight cross-border tax evasion and avoidance. Addressing the 13th Plenary Meeting of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020