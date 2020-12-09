Bihar logs 690 new coronavirus cases

Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,40,938 after 690 more people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Wednesday. Three fresh fatalities in Purnea, Saran and Siwan districts took the death toll to 1,303.

The bulletin also said that 707 patients were cured of the disease, pushing the number of recoveries in the state to 2,34,498. The number of active cases in the state at present is 5,137.

The 690 new positive cases included 267 from Patna, the bulletin said. Altogether 1,17,863 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 1.57 crore.