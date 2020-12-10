Left Menu
Number of new French coronavirus cases rises again

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 00:17 IST
The number of new coronavirus infections over 24 hours in France rose again to 14,595 on Wednesday, from 13,713 on Tuesday, and 14,064 last Wednesday, further crushing government hopes for a fall towards 5,000 per day, which the government has said is one of the requirements to end a nationwide lockdown on Dec. 15.

The seven-day moving average of new cases - which reached a high of 54,440 on Nov. 7 - increased for the fifth day in a row and now stands at 11,369.

The health ministry also reported the number of people who died of COVID-19 in hospitals fell to 296 from 377 on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

