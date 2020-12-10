Sikkim reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Sikkim reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 5,239, an official said. East Sikkim registered 17 cases, while South Sikkim and West Sikkim districts recorded five and two cases, respectively, he said.

There are 368 active cases in the state at present. So far, 4,661 patients have recovered from the disease and 117 died, he said.

Altogether 93 patients have migrated out, he added. Sikkim has tested 64,544 samples for COVID-19 so far, including 264 in the past 24 hours.