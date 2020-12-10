Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Randomised clinical trial on efficacy of Siddha medicine completed

The outcome will be announced soon with the concurrence of the Ayush Ministry, researchers involved in the project said.Nine other clinical trials involving Siddha medicine either as stand-alone or adjunct with allopathic medicine that were taken up throughout Tamil Nadu are in various stages of completion.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 11:35 IST
COVID-19: Randomised clinical trial on efficacy of Siddha medicine completed
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Tamil Nadu, which has initiated a number of clinical trials on the efficacy of Siddha formulations in the management of COVID-19, has completed a randomised study undertaken at the Stanley government hospital here in association with Siddha doctors. The outcome will be announced soon with the concurrence of the Ayush Ministry, researchers involved in the project said.

Nine other clinical trials involving Siddha medicine either as stand-alone or adjunct with allopathic medicine that were taken up throughout Tamil Nadu are in various stages of completion. Apart from studying the reduction of SARS-CoV-2 viral load and reducing the onset of symptoms in asymptomatic COVID-19 with Siddha formulation Kabasura Kudineer (KSK) compared to Vitamin C & Zinc (CZ) used as supplement in allopathy, the randomised trial examined the changes in the immunological markers of the Siddha medicine against control.

Also, the trial evaluated the safety of Siddha medicine and documented clinical profile of asymptomatic COVID-19 as per principles of Siddha system of medicine. ''The randomised clinical trial at Stanley GH by Siddha and allopathy doctors has been completed and a detailed manuscript is ready. The outcome will be announced after approval and concurrence of the Ayush ministry,'' Dr K Kanakavalli, Director General, Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), said.

A total of 233 COVID-19 clinical trials, involving various systems of medicine, were registered from India with the Clinical Trial Registry of India (CTRI) from March 1, 2020 to June 22, 2020 when the infection cases peaked. Out of these, 146 were interventional trials, 84 observational trials, and three post-marketing surveillance.

Randomised control trials are higher in number than non- randomised. Nearly 20 per cent of the trials involved patients, and research institutions sponsored more than half of the trials, Dr P Sathiyarajeswaran, director incharge Siddha Central Research Institute, said. In most of these trials, the interventional agent is either multiple drug combinations or compound drug formulations compared to single drug administration.

''These are not normal clinical trials. These were taken up during the pandemic times involving the participation of patients. So, the outcome of the trials should be peer reviewed before publication,'' Dr Sathiyarajeswaran told P T I in an interaction.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican Senate backs tougher rules for foreign agents, with nod to U.S.

Mexicos Senate late on Wednesday approved legislation imposing tougher restrictions on foreign agents operating in the country, widely seen as a broadside against the United States after weeks of tension with Washington over counter-narcoti...

Tokyo's daily infections top 600 for first time

The number of new coronavirus infections in Japans capital have topped 600 in a day for the first time. Experts on Tokyos virus task force say the surge in infections has placed an added burden on hospitals, making it difficult for many of ...

SC to hear in Jan appeals against scrapping Roshni Act

The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for next month, hearing on appeals filed by a number of Roshni Act beneficiaries, who claim they are authorised occupants and leaseholders of Nazool land in Jammu and Kashmir. A bench headed by Justice N...

Salman Khan starts shooting for 'Antim'

Superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Antim- The Final Truth, in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop. Khans brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram to share the Dabang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020