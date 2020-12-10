Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blaze in squat in suburb of Spain's Barcelona kills at least two

A blaze in an abandoned warehouse believed to have been occupied by scores of squatters in a suburb of the Spanish city of Barcelona has killed at least two people and injured 17, emergency services said on Thursday. Firefighters said they were battling to put the fire out.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:03 IST
Blaze in squat in suburb of Spain's Barcelona kills at least two
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A blaze in an abandoned warehouse believed to have been occupied by scores of squatters in a suburb of the Spanish city of Barcelona has killed at least two people and injured 17, emergency services said on Thursday.

Firefighters said they were battling to put the fire out. "Twenty-six units of firefighters are working on the blaze in Badalona, constantly evaluating the risk of collapse of the building. The fire's intensity is lower, but it's not yet under control," firefighters said on their Twitter account.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the warehouse in the suburb of Badalona when the fire started overnight but media said that many immigrants often slept there. The La Vanguardia newspaper quoted Keita, a 36-year-old Senegalese and Moises, a Moroccan man, as saying that more than 150 people were sleeping in the building.

The Badalona mayor, Xavier Garcia Albiol, said on Twitter that the firemen could not enter the warehouse because it could collapse. "There could have been about 200 people (in the warehouse)," La Vanguardia quoted the mayor as saying, adding the number of people who stayed there fluctuated from day to day.

"It was a squat which we had for years known could end in tragedy." La Vanguardia quoted firemen David Borrell chief as saying that they had rescued 30 people and that others had left by themselves.

The two bodies were found early on Thursday, the firefighters said. Emergency services treated 17 injured people, five of them with serious injuries.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA: Butler looking forward to new season with Miami Heat

It was a fairytale 2019-20 season for Miami Heat, but superstar Jimmy Butler is not sitting back reflecting in what it couldve been. We play this game to win. We didnt do that, and thats all that matters. I think we all have things that we ...

Malta seizes record cocaine haul bound for Libya

Maltese authorities seized more than 600kg 1,300 lbs of cocaine being sent to Libya in a record-breaking haul worth some 70 million euros 85 million, the customs department said on Thursday. The cocaine was being shipped from Ecuador and Co...

China stocks end flat as lending data offsets index exclusion decision

Chinese shares closed flat on Thursday as better-than-expected bank lending data countered a decision by SP Dow Jones Indices to remove some Chinese companies including Hikvision from its products. The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged ...

What can be more beautiful, sacred than having a new Parliament inspire us when India celebrates 75th year of freedom: PM Modi.

What can be more beautiful, sacred than having a new Parliament inspire us when India celebrates 75th year of freedom PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020