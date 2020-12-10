Holiday company TUI won't turn away non-vaccinated customers
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:27 IST
The chief executive of holiday group TUI said the company had no plans to turn away customers who have not had the COVID-19 vaccine and testing passengers would remain important over the coming months.
"No," he said, when asked on a call with reporters whether he would turn away a non-vaccinated customer. "I think this would be a mistake. Tests ... are absolutely the important thing."