Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Mystery illness that hospitalized hundreds in India

They are also testing the area's drinking water and milk samples. A senior health official has also said exposure to organochlorides found in pesticides and used in mosquito control could be a potential cause.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:17 IST
EXPLAINER-Mystery illness that hospitalized hundreds in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One person has died and nearly 600 have been hospitalised since Saturday in a southern Indian state due to a mysterious infection that caused many to fall unconscious after suffering giddiness, seizures and nausea.

WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED? The first patients were admitted to hospital on Saturday in Eluru, a town in Andhra Pradesh state.

By Sunday, according to the federal health ministry, there were more than 200 people hospitalised, suffering dizziness, headache and vomiting. Patients including children and women fainted, and that evening a 45-year-old man died. By Wednesday, the number of patients had jumped nearly three-fold.

As of Thursday, over 85% of the patients had been discharged. The cause of their illness has yet to be identified. Tests ruled out COVID-19 infection.

WHAT ARE THE POTENTIAL CAUSES? Eluru is home to over 200,000 people, and is known for its weaving industry.

Investigations have focused on whether the illness could be linked to some groundwater contamination, excessive use of pesticides or mass application of chlorine as part of a coronavirus disinfection drive. Doctors have also found traces of lead and nickel in the blood samples of some patients. The elevated lead levels could have been a trigger, especially as the levels appeared to drop among patients a day after hospitalisation, doctors say.

The state government says officials are also checking if dumping or burning of used batteries could have caused the illness, without elaborating further. They are also testing the area's drinking water and milk samples.

A senior health official has also said exposure to organochlorides found in pesticides and used in mosquito control could be a potential cause. WHAT ARE THE EFFECTS OF EXPOSURE TO LEAD OR CHLORINE

High levels of lead in the bloodstream can impair development of brains, nervous systems and vital organs such as heart and lungs. Organochlorides are banned or restricted in many countries after research linked them to cancer and other health risks. It was not immediately clear how extensively the chemicals are used in India, though they are found in DDT used in mosquito control.

World Health Organization experts are surveying neighbourhoods in and around Eluru, collecting various information, including on food sources. Health authorities are running various tests and the state's chief minister has promised corrective measures once investigations are completed.

Also Read: India thanks Bahrain for taking 'special care' of Indian diaspora during coronavirus crisis

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Equitas SFB launches 3-in-1 account offering various investment options

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Thursday announced the launch of a 3-in-1 account that allows its customers to invest in a wide variety of financial products. The account will combine savings, trading and demat accounts as three financial pro...

Britons may need visas to stay in EU more than 3 months -French minister

British citizens may need visas for stays in the European Union longer than three months after Brexit from Jan. 1, French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday.Beaune said the matter was still being negotiated. Fo...

Railway track doubling to help Goa in foodgrains movement: MGP

Goas Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP on Thursday came out in support of the proposed project of double tracking of a South West Railway line in the state, saying that it was required for food grains movement. Talking to reporters, MGP ML...

Last date for submitting Haj applications extended to Jan 10

The last date for submission of application forms for Haj 2021 has been extended to January 10, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced on Thursday. According to a statement issued by the ministers office, the embarkat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020