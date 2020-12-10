Odisha logs 343 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Thursday climbed to 3,22,642 after 343 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the toll in the coastal state to 1,794, a senior health department official said. Of the 343 new cases, 197 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, he said.

Sundergarh recorded the maximum number of new cases at 41, followed by Khurda and Angul at 32 each. Five districts -- Boudh, Deogarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, and Nabarangpur -- did not register any case since Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said, ''Regret to inform about the demise of five Covid positive patients during treatment in hospitals.'' One each died in the districts of Bolangir, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh and Khurda.

Odisha currently has 3,383 active cases, while as many as 3,17,412 people have recovered from the infectious disease. The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.14 per cent.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, the official said. Over 62.81 lakh samples have been examined in the state so far, including 30,569 on Wednesday.