Saudi registers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for import, use - SPA
Health authorities in Saudi Arabia have registered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for import and use in the country, state news agency SPA said on Thursday. Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Agency registered the vaccine. Procedures necessary for its import and use will begin, the statement said. (Writing by Lisa Barrington. Editing by Jane Merriman)Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:21 IST
