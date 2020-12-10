Left Menu
Development News Edition

Data from Pfizer/BioNTeh, Moderna for COVID-19 vaccines 'very robust'-EMA

Cooke added that EMA analysts were also checking data against the new information that emerged in Britain on Wednesday when two people had anaphylaxis and one a possible allergic reaction after the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine began. She added that she expected AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson to submit in the first quarter of next year their applications for a marketing authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:08 IST
Data from Pfizer/BioNTeh, Moderna for COVID-19 vaccines 'very robust'-EMA
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The data submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates is "very robust", its executive director said on Thursday.

"We have a data set of over 30,000 subjects who have been followed through the clinical trials. This gives us a very robust data set on which to make a decision, both on safety and efficacy," Emer Cooke said at a committee meeting of the European Parliament. The agency is expected to complete reviews by Dec. 29 for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and by Jan. 12 for the Moderna vaccine "at the latest".

Cooke said that the approval decision dates could change, depending on the assessment. "We cannot guarantee that there will be a positive outcome at this stage" Cooke said, adding that the agency's experts had to examine very large data sets.

"We have to make sure we analyse those data correctly," she said. Cooke added that EMA analysts were also checking data against the new information that emerged in Britain on Wednesday when two people had anaphylaxis and one a possible allergic reaction after the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine began.

She added that she expected AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson to submit in the first quarter of next year their applications for a marketing authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The agency has been assessing preliminary data of the AstraZeneca shot since early October, and Johnson & Johnson's data since early December.

Also Read: Moderna to seek U.S. and EU authorization for its vaccine on Monday

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports 10,403 new COVID-19 cases, 1,083,023 in total

Tehran Iran, December 10 ANIXinhua Irans Health Ministry reported 10,403 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,083,023. The pandemic has so far claimed 51,496 lives in Iran, up by 284 in the past 24 ho...

Malaysia reports 2,234 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, December 10 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 2,234 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 78,499, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. Health Ministry Directo...

Libya's Tripoli government releases two Russians, sources say

Libyas internationally recognised Government of National Accord GNA on Thursday released two Russians it had detained since last year and they are flying back to Russia, Libyan sources and Russian media reported. The detention of Maxim Shug...

New evidence suggests that Neanderthals buried their dead

Is the concept of the burial of dead exclusive to our species or was it something that our closest ancient relatives, the Neanderthals practised A new study indicates in favour of the latter hypothesis, but some scientists still remain a sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020