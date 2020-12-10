Left Menu
COVID-19: J-K records 366 new cases, 8 more die

A total of 1,08,150 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.Three of the new fatalities linked to COVID-19 are from Jammu and five from the Kashmir region, they said..

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:13 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 366 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the infection tally to 1,14,773, while the death toll mounted to 1,775 with eight fatalities in the last 24 hours, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 170 are from the Jammu division and 196 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 99 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 63 in Srinagar district. The number of active cases dropped to 4,848 in the Union Territory as 526 more patients recovered from the infection. A total of 1,08,150 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

