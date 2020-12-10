Guj reports 1,270 new COVID-19 cases; 1,465 recover, 12 die

With the addition of 1,270 coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat on Thursday, its infection tally reached 2,24,081, the state health department said. The virus claimed the lives of 12 patients in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,135, it said in a statement.

A total of 1,465 patients recovered from the infection and were given discharge from hospitals. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,24,081; new cases 1,270; death toll 4,135; recovered 2,06,126; active cases 13,820 and people tested so far 82,92,641.