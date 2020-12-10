Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj reports 1,270 new COVID-19 cases; 1,465 recover, 12 die

The virus claimed the lives of 12 patients in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,135, it said in a statement.A total of 1,465 patients recovered from the infection and were given discharge from hospitals. Gujarats COVID-19 figures are as follows Positive cases 2,24,081 new cases 1,270 death toll 4,135 recovered 2,06,126 active cases 13,820 and people tested so far 82,92,641.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:18 IST
Guj reports 1,270 new COVID-19 cases; 1,465 recover, 12 die

With the addition of 1,270 coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat on Thursday, its infection tally reached 2,24,081, the state health department said. The virus claimed the lives of 12 patients in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,135, it said in a statement.

A total of 1,465 patients recovered from the infection and were given discharge from hospitals. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,24,081; new cases 1,270; death toll 4,135; recovered 2,06,126; active cases 13,820 and people tested so far 82,92,641.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K DDC polls: PAGD leaders accuse authorities of helping BJP

The neutrality of authorities in the district development council elections in Jammu and Kashmir has come under sharp criticism on Thursday from the PAGD leaders, who alleged that the administration was helping the BJP. The accusations stem...

IFIN case: NFRA says appointment of DHS as statutory auditor in 2017-18 'illegal'

The National Financial Reporting Authority NFRA has said that appointment of Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP as the statutory auditor of ILFS Financial Services Ltd IFIN for 2017-18 was illegal. With the auditor not considering certain items...

Iran reports 10,403 new COVID-19 cases, 1,083,023 in total

Tehran Iran, December 10 ANIXinhua Irans Health Ministry reported 10,403 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,083,023. The pandemic has so far claimed 51,496 lives in Iran, up by 284 in the past 24 ho...

Malaysia reports 2,234 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, December 10 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 2,234 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 78,499, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. Health Ministry Directo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020