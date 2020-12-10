Left Menu
830 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, tally surpasses 80K

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:24 IST
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 80,476 on Thursday with the detection of 830 fresh cases, while 12 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,332 in the state, according to a bulletin

Dehradun district reported a maximum of 273 new cases, Nainital 105, Haridwar 63, Pithoragarh 61, Rudraprayag 55, Almora 53, Chamoli 51, Tehri 44, Udham Singh Nagar 37, Bageshwar 24, Pauri 37, Champawat 17 and Uttarkashi 10, a state health department bulletin said

A total of 72,479 COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand have recuperated, 933 have migrated out of the state and 5,742 are under treatment, the bulletin issued here said.

