Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia records 30.3% more deaths in October yr/yr -stats agency

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:37 IST
Russia records 30.3% more deaths in October yr/yr -stats agency

Russia recorded 205,456 deaths in October, up 30.3% on the same month last year, of which 22,571 were suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, data from state statistics service Rosstat showed on Thursday.

The coronavirus was the main cause of death in 13,896 cases, up from 5,199 a month earlier, Rosstat said.

Russia confirmed 27,927 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, pushing the national tally to 2,569,126.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid flurry of moves

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday to lead the White Houses domestic policy council as part of a flurry of appointments to his developing administ...

ECB stimulus delivered, euro zone bond yields edge back up

Southern European bond yields rose from record lows, leading a rise in euro-area borrowing costs on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered a fresh stimulus package that appeared to be broadly in line with market expectations. Th...

Kerala Assembly complex renovation:Speaker junks allegations on huge expenses

Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday refuted allegations levelled against him by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on the huge expenses incurred over the State Assembly complexs renovation and said works were done at a lower ...

Protesting farmers threaten to block railway tracks if demands not met by govt

The farmers who have been agitating for the past two weeks against the new agri laws on Thursday announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met by the government. The farmer unions, which held a meeting on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020