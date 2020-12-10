Guj reports 1,270 new COVID-19 cases; 1,465 recover, 12 die

With the addition of 1,270 coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat on Thursday, the state's infection tally reached 2,24,081, the health department said. The number of daily cases in the state has come down from over 1,600 to under 1,300 within a span of two weeks.

The virus claimed the lives of 12 patients in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,135, it said in a statement. A total of 1,465 patients recovered from the infection during the day and were given discharge from hospitals. This took the recovery count in the state to 2,06,126.

Of the 12 patients who died during the day, seven succumbed to the infection in Ahmedabad city, three in Surat district, and one each in Vadodara and Mehsana. Ahmedabad district reported 278 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 196 in Surat, 179 in Vadodara, 124 in Rajkot, 58 in Gandhinagar, 50 in Mehsana and 37 in Patan.

Gujarat's recovery rate now stands at 91.99 per cent, the release said. As many as 60,547 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the count of tests to 84.92 lakh till now.

In the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, no new case of coronavirus emerged during the day, while one patient recovered. Two persons have died there due to the infection so far, while 21 cases are still active, a release by the UT administration said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,24,081; new cases 1,270; death toll 4,135; recovered 2,06,126; active cases 13,820 and people tested so far 82,92,641..