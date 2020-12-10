Left Menu
LNJP treats 10K COVID patients, Jain hails hospital team

The Delhi government-run LNJP hospital has successfully treated over 10,000 patients since it was declared a dedicated coronavirus facility, city Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday and hailed the team of the facility for the services rendered.

LNJP treats 10K COVID patients, Jain hails hospital team

The Delhi government-run LNJP hospital has successfully treated over 10,000 patients since it was declared a dedicated coronavirus facility, city Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday and hailed the team of the facility for the services rendered. Located in central Delhi, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital was converted into a dedicated coronavirus facility soon after the outbreak of the pandemic here in March.

''Congratulations to the team of LNJP Hospital for successfully treating over 10000 Covid +ve patients. This is the highest number of people to whom any Indian hospital has been able to provide service to. Kudos to the team and staff and we are eternally grateful for their services,'' Jain said in a tweet. The LNJP is the largest hospital under the Delhi government.

The British-era hospital has 2,000 beds for COVID-19 patients currently, besides ICU beds. Delhi recorded 1,575 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the lowest in over three months, even as the positivity rate slipped to below three per cent, authorities said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

