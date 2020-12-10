Nashik reports 283 COVID-19 cases, 207 recoveries; 6 more die

The count of COVID-19 cases inNashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,04,534 on Thursdaywith the addition of 283 new patients, health officials said

The virus claimed six more lives which took the deathtoll in the district to 1,846, they said

Also, 207 patients were discharged from hospitalsduring the day, taking the number of recoveries to 99,186, theofficials said.