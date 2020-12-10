Left Menu
UK to boost COVID-19 testing among children as cases rise in London

Every secondary school student in certain London boroughs and parts of the south-east will be tested for COVID-19 as the capital had the highest prevalence of the virus in England in recent days, Britain said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:13 IST
UK to boost COVID-19 testing among children as cases rise in London

Every secondary school student in certain London boroughs and parts of the south-east will be tested for COVID-19 as the capital had the highest prevalence of the virus in England in recent days, Britain said on Thursday. Case rates per 100,000 people in London stood at 191.8, according to Public Health England, putting the city ahead of regions in the highest level of tier 3 restrictions.

"I am particularly concerned about the number of cases in London, Kent and Essex. Cases are rising and in many areas, already high," health minister Matt Hancock said at a news conference. "We've decided to put in place an immediate plan for testing all secondary school aged children in the seven worst affected boroughs of London, in parts of Essex that border London and parts of Kent."

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

