Australia's CSL to not go to phase 2 trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Australia's CSL to not go to phase 2 trials for COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Canberra | Updated: 11-12-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 02:23 IST
Australia's CSL Ltd said on Friday it would not take its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed with the University of Queensland, to phase 2 and 3 clinical trials after trial participants returned false-positive HIV test results.
The biotech giant said it came to the decision with the Australian government to not proceed further.
Also Read: China hikes taxes on Australian wine amid political tension
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian