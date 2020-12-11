Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan may halt tourism campaign amid mounting concerns about coronavirus -media

Any decisions to halt the "Go To Travel" campaign would represent a U-turn by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who until now has defended the subsidies as necessary to boost an economy hurt by a pandemic that has kept people at home. Wary of growing public concern, Suga's administration is considering stopping the campaign for two months at year end and into the New Year, NEWS24 reported, citing unidentified sources.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-12-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 05:53 IST
Japan may halt tourism campaign amid mounting concerns about coronavirus -media

Japan's government may stop travel subsidies meant to boost regional economies and help hotels and airlines as concern grows that the tourism campaign may spread the coronavirus amid a fresh wave of infections, Nippon TV's NEWS24 reported. Any decisions to halt the "Go To Travel" campaign would represent a U-turn by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who until now has defended the subsidies as necessary to boost an economy hurt by a pandemic that has kept people at home.

Wary of growing public concern, Suga's administration is considering stopping the campaign for two months at year end and into the New Year, NEWS24 reported, citing unidentified sources. A report this week from researchers at the University of Tokyo and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found a higher incidence of COVID-19 symptoms among people participating in the travel campaign compared with the general public.

Infection rates in Japan have reached new highs, with the capital Tokyo on Thursday recording more than 600 new daily infections for the first time since the pandemic began.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hearts aflutter, China's pigeon racing enthusiasts spend big to indulge their passion

Yu Yuguangs heart beats faster every time he stands on his roof, eyes trained to the sky waiting for one of his pigeons to pass through the trap door of its home loft.Those are the most intense and enjoyable moments of a pigeon race, says Y...

Americans get stern holiday warning: 'No Christmas parties' due to COVID

A top coronavirus adviser to President-elect Joe Biden delivered a stern holiday message to Americans on Thursday - no Christmas parties - and warned they face a COVID-19 siege for weeks to come despite the latest moves toward U.S. governme...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. says reports of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia's Tigray are "credible"

The United States believes reports of Eritrean military involvement in Ethiopias Tigray region are credible, a State Department spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, despite denials by both nations. We are aware of credible reports of Erit...

British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 - media

British actress Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap EastEnders, has died aged 83, British media reported on Friday, citing a statement from her husband.It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020