Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 11:34 a.m.

Thane district records 528 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. 11:06 a.m.

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named by the prestigious TIME magazine as '2020 Person of the Year' for changing the American story, showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division and sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world. 11:01 a.m.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has urged the West Bengal government to initiate steps to resume classes in colleges and universities in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. 10:43 a.m.

The Bibi Ka Maqbara, a 17th century monument here in Maharashtra, received 540 visitors on the first day of opening after the COVID-19-induced lockdown, while the world-famous caves of Ajanta and Ellora together saw nearly 450 tourists, officials said on Friday. 10:14 a.m.

The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 10:00 a.m.

Telangana adds 612 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths push toll to 1,485 in the state. 9:37 a.m.

COVID-19 tally in Andamans rises to 4,791 with eight new cases. 9:10 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 173 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. 7:00 a.m.

US medical experts recommend authorisation of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.