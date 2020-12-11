Left Menu
The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:03 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 11:34 a.m.

Thane district records 528 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. 11:06 a.m.

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named by the prestigious TIME magazine as '2020 Person of the Year' for changing the American story, showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division and sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world. 11:01 a.m.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has urged the West Bengal government to initiate steps to resume classes in colleges and universities in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. 10:43 a.m.

The Bibi Ka Maqbara, a 17th century monument here in Maharashtra, received 540 visitors on the first day of opening after the COVID-19-induced lockdown, while the world-famous caves of Ajanta and Ellora together saw nearly 450 tourists, officials said on Friday. 10:14 a.m.

The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 10:00 a.m.

Telangana adds 612 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths push toll to 1,485 in the state. 9:37 a.m.

COVID-19 tally in Andamans rises to 4,791 with eight new cases. 9:10 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 173 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. 7:00 a.m.

US medical experts recommend authorisation of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

Ladakh reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory of Ladakh has reported 26 new cases during the last 24 hours pushing the infection tally to 9,071, an official bulletin said on Friday. All the new cases were reported from Leh, it saidThe number of people, who were succ...

Parts of western Madhya Pradesh receive light showers

Large parts of western Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital Bhopal, received light showers due an upper air cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea, an IMD official said on Friday. These areas received intermittent drizzle sin...

EU leaders strike deal on tougher 2030 climate target

European Union leaders on Friday reached a deal on a more ambitious target to cut greenhouse gas emissions this decade, European Council President Charles Michel said, after all-night talks on the goal at a summit he chaired.Europe is the l...

Bring Mangaluru Railway network under SWR: KCCI

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry KCCI has requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to hand over the Mangaluru railway region to the South Western Railway SWR. In a letter to the Union Minister, KCCI president Issac Vas said the ov...
