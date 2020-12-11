Left Menu
German COVID-19 lockdown can't wait until Christmas - minister

Germany must go into a hard lockdown immediately to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was quoted as saying on Friday. "The only chance to regain control of the situation is a lockdown, but this must happen immediately," Seehofer told Der Spiegel magazine. "If we wait until Christmas, we'll have to struggle with high numbers for months," he added.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Germany must go into a hard lockdown immediately to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was quoted as saying on Friday. "The only chance to regain control of the situation is a lockdown, but this must happen immediately," Seehofer told Der Spiegel magazine.

"If we wait until Christmas, we'll have to struggle with high numbers for months," he added. Germany earlier on Friday reported record daily numbers of new infections and deaths.

